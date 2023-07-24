Knott’s Scary Farm kicks off 50th anniversary with new mazes and nostalgic nods to infamous haunts of the past

BUENA PARK, Calif. — This year marks 50 years of never-ending nightmares at Knott’s Scary Farm. The spine-tingling tradition is Southern California’s longest-running and most haunting Halloween theme park event. Starting Monday, tickets go on sale for a frightful experience that has left no tomb unearthed, no crypt unrattled and no fear untouched. This year’s lineup is a culmination of five decades of terror that no one will want to miss select nights from September 21 through October 31. For those counting, that’s 29 fearful nights of horror.

This anniversary’s lineup includes 10 frightening mazes, 5 sinister scare zones and 4 hair-raising shows. Guests can expect to uncover unforgettable experiences that will usher in characters from Haunt history. Those looking to unleash their inner monster at this year’s event can purchase event tickets on July 24 at 10 AM.

This year, the event returns September 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, October 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 31. Knott’s Scary Farm is open 7:00 pm – 2:00 am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7:00 pm – 1:00 am on select Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.