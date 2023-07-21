Swing for Coaster History: Join the NRCMA Golf Tourney!

Calling all thrill-seekers and coaster lovers, to get ready in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Friday, Sept. 8 for an electrifying opportunity! The 2023 NRCMA Golf Tourney is here, a dazzling charity event aimed at preserving the historical heritage of roller coasters for present and future generations. Let’s unite and protect these incredible artifacts, ensuring their accessibility for all amusement park enthusiasts!

At the heart of the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives (NRCMA) lies a noble mission—to discover, preserve, and share the captivating history of roller coasters. Our goal is clear: safeguard the memories of classic rides and the laughter of generations past, making them everlasting for roller coaster lovers everywhere.

Join us for a day of golf and excitement as we tee off for this incredible cause. The NRCMA Golf Tourney is not just an ordinary event; it’s a chance to become part of something extraordinary. Your participation directly supports the NRCMA’s mission, empowering us to continue preserving the legacy of roller coasters.

No need to be a golf pro; all are welcome! Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or trying it for the first time, your enthusiasm and passion are what truly matter. Together, we can make a difference and ensure the joy of roller coasters lives on for future generations.

The NRCMA Golf Tourney offers more than just giving back; it’s an opportunity to create cherished memories, shared camaraderie, and unforgettable moments. So, step up and be a roller coaster history hero! Join us for a day filled with excitement, making a positive impact on roller coaster preservation!

Are you ready to roar with excitement? Take that thrilling plunge and be a part of this magnificent adventure. Together, we’ll swing for a cause, preserving the magic of roller coasters for all to enjoy! Let’s make history, one swing at a time!

To sign up email Chloe Hausfeld or Walt Bowser . For more information visit www.GoldenTicketAwards.com.