Universal opens second UNIVRS retail location at Universal Orlando Resort and launches new styles for summer

ORLANDO — Universal UNIVRS, a first-of-its-kind retail destination, is now open on Hollywood Boulevard inside Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort. This shop-in-shop brings favorite brands from across NBCUniversal to life through seasonal apparel offerings that lean into the “get it before it’s gone” drop culture shopping mentality. Launching with this new location, and now also available at Universal CityWalk Hollywood, is a summer collection inspired by JAWS, Felix the Cat and the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park.

Tapping into entertainment and fashion tastemakers through their style-driven offerings, merchandise at UNIVRS marries popular brand designs with current fashion silhouettes and trending styles, driven by favorite characters and iconic on-screen moments. Exclusive merchandise will be released in limited quantities, from tees and jackets, to tracksuits and skirts, to tote bags and hats, products will range in price from $30-$150 and in size from XS-2XL, across the mens, womens and unisex categories.

Developed by Universal Products & Experiences – a new division of Universal Destinations and Experiences – the store aims to “drop” new styles in limited quantities seasonally, with products available only at the UNIVRS stores in Hollywood and Orlando.

New UNIVRS merchandise highlights include: