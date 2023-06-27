July 2023

By | June 27, 2023

The July 2023 issue includes:

  • Pipeline: The Surf Coaster makes splash at SeaWorld
  • Cedar Point reimagines beachfront into new Boardwalk area
  • Amusement Today, Dollywood share 2023 Golden Ticket Awards’ schedule
  • Family friendly DarKoaster storms into Busch Gardens Williamsburg
  • Merlin makes its largest investment in Legoland Deutschland
  • Rocky Mountain brings Wildcat’s Revenge coaster to Hersheypark
  • Kings Island opens Adventure Port with new rides, enhancements
  • PortAventura World debuts Uncharted dark ride/coaster experience
  • New Super Himalaya is a hit with Quassy’s guests
  • Reimagined Saw Mill Plunge, entrance highlight Castle Park’s 2023
  • Romania’s Miramagica now cashless with Intercard
  • Two long weekends; six days for San Bernardino County Fair
  • Transformed Sandcastle Waterpark welcomed guests in May
  • Great Wolf Lodge Poconos expansion nears completion
  • Sesame Place refreshes water attractions with Sesame Street IP
  • Extreme Engineering introduces the new towering Hooli-Hoop attraction
  • Waldameer Park and Water World owner Paul Nelson passes
  • David Dean, former president of Lubbock’s Joyland, dies at 67
  • Women of Influence: Merlin Entertainment’s Julie Estrada
  • RMC adds its 208 ReTraK to Fun Spot America’s Mine Blower
  • Fiesta Texas adds new coaster vehicles, opens new gaming lounge
  • Josefina’s Magical Imperial Journey — Europa-Park’s makeover of family ride
  • Six Flags launches the first theme park Micro Markets … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!