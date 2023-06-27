July 2023
By amusementtoday | June 27, 2023
The July 2023 issue includes:
- Pipeline: The Surf Coaster makes splash at SeaWorld
- Cedar Point reimagines beachfront into new Boardwalk area
- Amusement Today, Dollywood share 2023 Golden Ticket Awards’ schedule
- Family friendly DarKoaster storms into Busch Gardens Williamsburg
- Merlin makes its largest investment in Legoland Deutschland
- Rocky Mountain brings Wildcat’s Revenge coaster to Hersheypark
- Kings Island opens Adventure Port with new rides, enhancements
- PortAventura World debuts Uncharted dark ride/coaster experience
- New Super Himalaya is a hit with Quassy’s guests
- Reimagined Saw Mill Plunge, entrance highlight Castle Park’s 2023
- Romania’s Miramagica now cashless with Intercard
- Two long weekends; six days for San Bernardino County Fair
- Transformed Sandcastle Waterpark welcomed guests in May
- Great Wolf Lodge Poconos expansion nears completion
- Sesame Place refreshes water attractions with Sesame Street IP
- Extreme Engineering introduces the new towering Hooli-Hoop attraction
- Waldameer Park and Water World owner Paul Nelson passes
- David Dean, former president of Lubbock’s Joyland, dies at 67
- Women of Influence: Merlin Entertainment’s Julie Estrada
- RMC adds its 208 ReTraK to Fun Spot America’s Mine Blower
- Fiesta Texas adds new coaster vehicles, opens new gaming lounge
- Josefina’s Magical Imperial Journey — Europa-Park’s makeover of family ride
- Six Flags launches the first theme park Micro Markets … and much more!