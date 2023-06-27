Palace Entertainment welcomes Jason Weatherford as Vice President of Retail & Ancillary Services

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Palace Entertainment, a leading leisure park operator with 25 major entertainment venues across the United States and Australia, today announced that Jason Weatherford has joined the organization as Vice President of Retail and Ancillary Services. As a seasoned veteran, Weatherford brings more than 30 years of concentrated retail experience in the theme park industry.

Weatherford is a strategic leader and has a proven track record of success working at various companies in the theme park industry including Six Flags Entertainment, Hard Rock Park and Paramount Parks. Most notably, he was instrumental in developing and implementing the Six Flags Retail Center of Excellence in 2016, a strategic platform that transformed the business and delivered significant enterprise-wide growth. In addition to his retail expertise, Jason also brings experience in games, photo, attractions and other in-park revenue programs.

“This is a great time to join the Palace Entertainment team as the organization continues to focus on enhancing all aspects of the guest experience at each of its parks,” said Jason Weatherford. “I’m looking forward to continuing the organization’s success within its retail division while focusing on unique opportunities to drive the retail business forward through merchandising and also optimizing the many other revenue generating opportunities within the parks including games, photo and many more!”

Most recently, Jason worked at Six Flags Entertainment where he served as the Senior Director of Corporate In-Park Services leading the charge of the retail, games, rentals and paid attractions revenue areas. Jason led the in-park revenue team, creating innovative new retail programs and unique products and services that were delivered across all 26 Six Flags properties. He was instrumental in creating several in-park standalone retail brands that significantly impacted the profitability of the company’s special event business including Halloween and seasonal Holiday events.

“We are excited to welcome Jason to the Palace Entertainment team,” said Chief Operating Officer, Bonnie Weber. “Jason is an extreme asset to our organization bringing his leadership, proven track record and 30 plus successful years of hands-on industry experience to the organization.”

The appointment of Jason Weatherford showcases Palace Entertainment’s continued commitment to assembling top industry talent.