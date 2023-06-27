Adventureland debuts Draken Falls and Flying Viking: two thrilling viking adventures soar to new heights!

ALTOONA, Iowa — Visitors are invited to unleash their inner Viking and embark on a magnificent adventure like no other beginning Saturday, June 24 as Adventureland unveils its two intertwined attractions, Draken Falls and Flying Viking. The opening day celebration kicks off at 9:30 a.m. as Viking invaders take over the Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills.

Local dignitaries will take part in the first rides on both Draken Falls and Flying Viking. A new Viking- themed drum corps, Ragnar Rock, will perform during the celebration, along with a crew of Viking characters.

“Adventureland is committed to providing an exceptional adventure for all guests, from the moment they enter the park until the moment they leave,” Adventureland General Manager Mike Lusky said. “These attractions represent the culmination of years of planning, and we are confident that they will deliver unparalleled thrills and excitement for our visitors.”

Draken Falls log ride offers a water adventure where riders embark on a daring journey through a Viking-themed landscape. As they climb aboard six-person Viking themed boats, they will be propelled through cascading waterfalls. With unexpected twists and turns, this family-friendly attraction guarantees a refreshing and thrilling experience for riders of all ages.

Adding to the excitement, the Flying Viking roller coaster will soar over, under and around Draken Falls. Hang on as Flying Viking travels over 1,300+ feet of twisting, turning, exhilarating track. With a minimum height requirement of just 36 inches when accompanied by an adult, the Flying Viking is the perfect first roller coaster for young Vikings in training. Riders will need to be at least 42 inches tall to set sail on Draken Falls.

As guests walk into the two new rides, they will be transported to a world reminiscent of a Nordic village, adorned with intricately carved wooden structures, battle shields and more. The atmosphere resonates with the echoes of ancient sagas, inviting you to embark on a grand adventure, and join the Viking invasion underway at Adventureland.