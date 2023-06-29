Final days to nominate industry categories for 2023 Golden Ticket Awards

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dollywood and Amusement Today are preparing for a spectacular Golden Ticket Awards, September 8 and 9.

The ballots are being prepared. These are the final days to make nominations for the industry categories that are voted on, in addition to the core categories of the Golden Ticket Awards. The deadline for nominations is July 3.

Leadership

In 300 words or less, summarize a person, park or company that has brought exemplary leadership practices to the industry describing the skills of an individual or improvements or growth brought on by his or her leadership. For a park, what practices or changes have been implemented to improve the guest experience? For a company, what initiatives have been taken to offer a superior product or advancements in safety? In all of these instances, does the nominee help improve and guide the industry via leadership? Enter your nomination here!

Best New Innovation of 2023

Is there a new procedure or product that has improved safety? Has a new addition improved throughput or traffic flow? Has a food product taken the park by storm thanks to an innovative introduction? Has a new invention made a park better for the guests? What changes are taking place or being implemented that are moving the industry forward? In 300 words or less, nominate what deserves recognition. Enter your nomination here!

Best Installation of 2023

Great new attractions are happening this year. Which particular attractions are clearly noteworthy because of the quality of ride, the efficiency of capacity and the operational procedures? Has theming elevated an attraction to world class? In 300 words or less, summarize what new installation of the past year surpasses others. Enter your nomination here!

Best New Show of 2023

Nominations for this category are different. In an email communication to Golden Ticket Awards Communications Coordinator Tim Baldwin, state an interest in nominating a show. A recorded version of the show in its entirety must be uploaded to Amusement Today no later than July 3, 2022. Any show produced after last year’s Golden Ticket Awards is eligible. To be nominated, it MUST be a brand-new show. Email Tim Baldwin to nominate your show!