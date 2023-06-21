Celebrate the World at Carowinds’ Grand Carnivale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds invites guests to experience a larger-than-life international festival, Grand Carnivale, featuring extravagant sights, pulsing rhythms, delicious international food, a spectacular parade, live entertainment, and fun traditions from around the globe. This immersive and limited-time event will captivate guests from Saturday, June 24, to Sunday, July 9, on select nights.

Returning for its third consecutive year, the 14-day Grand Carnivale promises an unforgettable experience at Carowinds.

Culinary enthusiasts will embark on a delightful journey around the world, indulging in more than 15 mouthwatering creations from five different countries. In 2023, guests will have the opportunity to savor new menu offerings from China, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Each country’s menu presents three authentic culinary creations. As part of Carowinds’ Grand Carnivale, guests can enjoy five signature cocktails and two non-alcoholic mocktails, with the option to be served in a souvenir pilsner.

Be mesmerized by the nightly Spectacle of Color parade at 8:00 p.m., featuring 80 captivating performers, vibrant music, and stunning costumes. The parade showcases seven authentic floats, created by Kern Studios directly from New Orleans, La., including a float with eight selected Carowinds’ in-park guests. Guests can embark on an exciting Passport to Adventure by visiting Carnivale Central and joining Alligator King, Mardi P. Gras, for a virtual journey around the world. Scan the QR code in each country, take photos with Mardi’s friends, and delve into their cultures to earn stamps. Upon completing the adventure, receive a grand prize to commemorate the global experience.