Gardaland Night is Magic celebrates the 20th anniversary of Fuga da Atlantide

Gardaland Night is Magic is the summer event that, until Sunday 10 September, extends the Park’s opening hours until 11 p.m., allowing all guests to enjoy the thrilling summer atmosphere of the Park. In fact, both the shows and attractions become even more exciting at night, stirring up new emotions as the Park is lit up with a thousand colours.

This season’s unmissable attraction is Fuga da Atlantide, which gets a makeover on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, giving all visitors an exclusive opportunity for new and exciting thrills. The daredevilattraction – which offers hair-raising descents from a height of 12 and 17 metres – will be enveloped on special Gardaland Night is Magic evenings in visual projections, beams of light and special “Underwater” video mapping effects capable of immersing visitors in an unprecedented experience in the depths of the sea.

From 10 p.m. onwards, there is the unmissable “Neptune Night Show” light event starting at the gateway to Fuga da Atlantide and ending at the attraction’s most iconic descent, celebrating the epic encounter between Neptune, god of the seas, and his sister Vesta, goddess of fire. The two very different elements of water and fire will come together right at the gateway to the iconic attraction inspired by the Kingdom of Atlantis. All visitors will enjoy a scenic and immersive show thanks to mind-blowing performances with water percussion, LED lights and fire effects. For Gardaland Night is Magic, the fun at the Park is no-limits: a new show, “Magico Me” also arrives at the Teatro della Fantasia, to embrace visitors in a spell of colours, amazing magic and lots of fun.

Meanwhile, in the Hawaii area, they can immerse themselves in the typical Hawaiian atmosphere with evocative music, traditional dances and crazy acrobatics, provided by the new “Waikiki Hula” show.

There’s much excitement also for the Gardaland Summer Festival – Saturday 8 July –a night all about fun and good music with guests from the Italian music scene who have the task of transforming Jumanji Square into an open-air disco – until 1 a.m. – to the rhythm of the hits of summer 2023 and in the captivating atmosphere of the Park by night.

Gardaland, with its more than 40 fantastic attractions, mouth-watering dining options, engaging shows, fun meet & greet sessions, themed areas and many Gardaland Theatre events, satisfies the needs and tastes of all visitors by allowing memorable experiences to be shared by the entire family or groups of friends.

In fact, the season’s 5 new additions are designed for all-round fun and every age group, starting from the adventurous Jumanji -The Labyrinth, an experience of clever artfulness and fun where visitors are the real protagonists, to the new and engaging live show Nautilus, made up of emotions to be captured live and impressive technology; Milano Moderna for LEGO fans, a scale reconstruction of 11 Milanese skyscrapers; the classic favourite Mowgli’s 4D Jungle Adventure, with high-definition 3D images; right up to the new Meet&Greet CoComelon – dance with JJ! for the youngest family members.

Gardaland Resort with its Amusement Park, LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland, Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium and the three fantastic themed Hotels, Gardaland Hotel, Gardaland Adventure Hotel and Gardaland Magic Hotel reconfirms itself – again this season – as a tourist destination capable of offering the right amount of fun along with relaxation, complete with every kind of comfort for a truly unique experience that is tailor-made for each guest.