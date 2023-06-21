Ready, Set, GO Xtreme! New Extreme Sports Show is now open at LEGOLAND California Resort!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Get ready to GO Xtreme! On June 17th, LEGOLAND California’s Summer Block Party debuted its adrenaline-pumping new show, GO Xtreme! to families, fans, and even extreme athletes. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as professional athletes showcase jaw-dropping stunts and gravity-defying acts all summer long.

To celebrate the opening of this one-of-a-kind entertainment show, professional athletes and X Games medalists including Andy Macdonald and Bryce Wettstein visited the Park and enjoyed some awesome stunts.

“Ahead of the X Games touching down in SoCal this year, it’s super cool to see skateboarding presented in places you normally wouldn’t see it,” said Macdonald. “After watching some of the best extreme sports stars effortlessly execute wheelies and catwalks, a lot of kids are going to come to LEGOLAND California and be inspired to try it too.”

Families can catch GO Xtreme! all summer long at Fun Town Stage. Watch professional, extreme athletes, including Nate Pena (one of North America’s top-ranked pro scooter riders), Allison Ottjepka (a pro Cyr wheel athlete), Jack Fahey (a BMX rider who is an International Bronze Medalist in the Australian BMX Games Contest), and Eli Reams (a local SoCal rider who was a silver medalist in the Amateur World Skateboarding ranks) flip, dip, and soar in the air. You won’t want to miss characters like the Wheelie Bad Bandits and Speed Demons, either. Get in on the action and have a say in the nail-biting competition as you join the fun-loving judges and GO Xtreme! producer to face the challenging task of selecting the best performances.

To keep the extreme sports celebration going, LEGOLAND California has joined forces with X Games for an epic giveaway during the GO Xtreme! shows. From now until July 21st (when the X Games kick off in Ventura, CA), Park guests can participate in an interactive GO Xtreme!contest once daily for a chance to win four coveted X Games tickets.