Wild Rivers Waterpark Celebrates KTLA Day to Kick-off the Official Season Premiere and Kontiki Cove’s Grand Opening Extravaganza on Saturday, May 20

IRVINE, Calif. — Wild Rivers Waterpark, California’s newest waterpark in Irvine’s Great Park, will roll out the red carpet on Saturday, May 20th, and welcome Southern California news station KTLA for KTLA Day, as Wild Rivers marks its season premiere and official grand opening for its newest attraction, Kontiki Cove. In conjunction, Wild Rivers will offer special pricing of $50 for admission.

“We are pumped to have the KTLA family spend their day at Wild Rivers, and their Weekend Morning News viewers will get an up-close glimpse at all of the fun that Wild Rivers offers,” said Kevin Kopeny, General Manager of Wild Rivers. “If you’ve never been to our home in Irvine’s Great Park, this is your chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at what Wild Rivers has to offer.”

KTLA’s Wendy Burch will broadcast from Wild Rivers for the Weekend Morning News with live TV hits between 7 am and 11 am. Joining her will be a variety of entertainment, including a band, ukulele duos, a drum line, and mermaids.

“Wild Rivers guests will experience a lot more than tubular twists and spectacular slides this summer; we are bringing a lot more entertainment to our waterpark for maximum park enjoyment,” Kopeny added.

There will also be a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the grand opening of Kontiki Cove. Guests that day can take advantage of KTLA’s special promotional pricing of $50 admission into the park.

Also, among the attendees at KTLA Day are family members of our military associated with the nonprofit, Irvine 2/11, and the community connected with the Irvine Children’s Fund nonprofit. Wild Rivers donated 1,000 tickets to each of the Irvine nonprofits to share with their communities or to use to raise funds for their organizations.

“These two organizations do incredible things for the families across Irvine and all of Southern California, and we are excited to welcome them to our grand opening festivities,” said Kopeny.

Wild Rivers operates weekends only from 11 am to 5 pm until Memorial Day weekend, when the hours expand to 10 am to 6 pm.