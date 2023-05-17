State Fair of Texas unveils 2023 commemorative theme art, “Explore the Midway”

DALLAS — For 137 years, one area of the fairgrounds has remained the playground for folks of all ages at the annual State Fair of Texas: The Midway. Each year, the Midway serves as a central location for more than 2.5 million folks from all walks of life to experience the hustle and bustle of the Fair. A place where everyone can choose their own adventure and enjoy the carefree bliss that comes with riding rides, playing games, or simply taking a stroll as you savor a Corny Dog doused in ketchup, while soaking in all the sights and sounds the Midway has to offer. Opening Friday, September 29, the 2023 State Fair of Texas themed “Explore the Midway” is shaping up to be the ride of a lifetime.

Inspired by several iconic elements of the State Fair of Texas, this year’s commemorative theme art highlights some of our fairgoers’ favorite ways to “Explore the Midway,” like the historic neon Midway arch, the 1914 Dentzel Carousel, the Midway Barker, the Texas Skyway, and of course, the Texas Star Ferris Wheel. Set against a black background, the vibrant colors and streaks of brilliance are emblematic of the Fair’s Midway at night when its flashing lights and echoing sounds carry for miles. Over the years, fairgoers visiting from around the globe have won millions of prizes, laughed endlessly as they rammed their bumper car into a friend’s, taken in the view from 500 feet in the air on the Top o’ Texas Tower ride, and created countless memories with their friends and family. The Lone Star spirit of celebration and tradition is represented not only by Big Tex himself but through the rides, games, food, and unique Fair experiences that make the Midway one of the best places in Texas to have fun each fall.

“This year’s commemorative theme art is about more than just rides and games,” said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president. “It’s about bringing people together to be young and curious, no matter your age. Whether you’re competing against your daughter in the ladder game, doing a scavenger hunt with your coworkers, riding the Texas Skyway gondola with your grandson, sharing cotton candy with a first date, or joyfully screaming on the pirate ship with your whole family, fun is the common denominator all fairgoers come out to enjoy on the Midway year after year.”

No matter how you choose to explore, this year’s commemorative theme art represents the countless thrills the State Fair of Texas Midway has to offer. Every day of the State Fair of Texas, the Midway radiates youthful energy throughout the entire event for each and every guest to experience. We welcome you to “Explore the Midway” yourself in celebration of the 2023 theme by coming out to this year’s 24-day exposition starting September 29 through October 22 at historic Fair Park in Dallas. “Explore the Midway” merchandise is now available at BigTex.com/Store. More information on season passes and ticketing for the 2023 Fair will be available next month; sign up to be a Big Tex Insider and be the first to know.