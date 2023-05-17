Ready, Set, Go Xtreme! this summer at LEGOLAND Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — AWESOME family fun meets action-packed entertainment this summer with the premiere of Go Xtreme!, a live-action stunt show, at LEGOLAND Florida Resort! This ALL-NEW show will have families on the edge of their seats with thrilling, hilarious and extreme stunts from world-class performers. The high-energy experience and more summer offerings will thrill guests select dates May 27-Aug. 6.

The stunt show action unfolds on the set of LEGO City’s favorite TV show “Go Xtreme!”, where Producer Tom, a new character to LEGOLAND Florida Resort, is leading the show’s talent auditions. Families can join in the fun as part of the “live studio audience” while hopeful stunt performers compete for their big break on the show.

Skill and agility take center stage withcrowd-thrilling stunts by BMX riders, scooter riders, a Cyr wheel artist, an inline skater and a world-record-holding pogo athlete, who’s sure to deliver more than a few laughs. A panel of fun-loving guest judges will determine which extreme stunts make the cut for the newest season of the show.

Also NEW this summer, The Rhythm Bricks will bring a unique musical flair across the Theme Park, as a roaming percussion group and interactive instrument experience for families. Pirate Island Pool Parties also return to the Resort nightly with swashbuckling entertainment and fun for all ye buccaneers that keeps the fun coming even after the Theme Park closes.

With an action-packed summer like this, families can find a GAZILLION reasons to buy a LEGOLAND Florida Resort Annual Pass, starting at less than $13/month with a small down payment. LEGOLAND Florida Annual Passes offer 12 months of fun, Passholder EXCLUSIVES, and access to the Resort’s most thrilling events of the year, including Red, White & BOOM, Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party and Holidays at LEGOLAND! Learn more at LEGOLAND.com/Florida.