Wild Waves Theme & Water Park announces 2023 season opening May 27

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, Washington’s largest combination theme and water park, will open for the 2023 season May 27. The park will offer exciting, new events, delicious, new food options, and new games of skill. In addition, Wild Waves will commemorate the anniversary of two signature attractions, including the 20th anniversary of the wooden roller coaster Timberhawk: Ride of Prey.

“As Seattle’s most iconic destination for classic thrills and nostalgic charm, we’re excited to welcome guests back for our 47th season of family fun,” said Park President and Regional VP Jody Kneupper. “We are committed to continually enhancing our park offerings, such as the rides, slides and experiences that bring families back year after year.”

New additions for the 2023 season include:

New Special Events: The park will expand its robust special events program with several new events, including the World’s Largest Coaster Ride June 16 in conjunction with the American Coaster Enthusiasts, the World’s Largest Swim Lesson June 22 in partnership with the World Waterpark Association, and Blast from the Past throwback weekends July 21 to 30 with live entertainment, music, prizes, special guests and more. Fan-favorite special events will return in 2023 including Dive-In Movies every Thursday from June through August; Wags N’ Waves dog swim event with “yappy” hour specials, July 4 th Celebration Weekend, and the “family by day, fright by night” excitement of Fright Fest weekends in October. A full list of events can be found at https://www.wildwaves.com/events;

The park will expand its robust special events program with several new events, including the World’s Largest Coaster Ride June 16 in conjunction with the American Coaster Enthusiasts, the World’s Largest Swim Lesson June 22 in partnership with the World Waterpark Association, and Blast from the Past throwback weekends July 21 to 30 with live entertainment, music, prizes, special guests and more. Fan-favorite special events will return in 2023 including Dive-In Movies every Thursday from June through August; Wags N’ Waves dog swim event with “yappy” hour specials, July 4 Celebration Weekend, and the “family by day, fright by night” excitement of Fright Fest weekends in October. A full list of events can be found at https://www.wildwaves.com/events; New Season Pass Events: The park will celebrate its most loyal fans with four special events, beginning opening weekend May 27 to 29 with a limited-edition pin giveaway, while supplies last;

The park will celebrate its most loyal fans with four special events, beginning opening weekend May 27 to 29 with a limited-edition pin giveaway, while supplies last; New Dining Options: Savory tacos, cool aguas frescas and creamy, new fudge flavors are among the additional food offerings this season;

Savory tacos, cool aguas frescas and creamy, new fudge flavors are among the additional food offerings this season; New Cashless Payments: For safer, easier transactions, Wild Waves will only accept card payments in 2023 with its new Cash-to-a-Card program. Restaurants, retail stores, games, ticket windows and parking booths will accept credit cards, cash-free cards and mobile payments. Guests visiting with cash can convert their payment to a debit card at multiple convenient kiosks throughout the park. Debit cards can be used for purchased inside and outside of the park; and

For safer, easier transactions, will only accept card payments in 2023 with its new Cash-to-a-Card program. Restaurants, retail stores, games, ticket windows and parking booths will accept credit cards, cash-free cards and mobile payments. Guests visiting with cash can convert their payment to a debit card at multiple convenient kiosks throughout the park. Debit cards can be used for purchased inside and outside of the park; and New Games: Guests can try their luck at a new fishing game, and kids can test their strength at a new, pint-sized “high striker.”

Park Will Highlight Ride Milestones in 2023

In celebration of the park’s rich history as a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest, Wild Waves will commemorate a pair of attraction milestones in 2023:

Timberhawk: Ride of Prey, 20 years: The park’s thrilling and legendary wooden coaster stands seven and a half stories tall and reaches a top speed of 50 mph as it soars and swoops over 2,600 feet of twisting track; and

The park’s thrilling and legendary wooden coaster stands seven and a half stories tall and reaches a top speed of 50 mph as it soars and swoops over 2,600 feet of twisting track; and Timber Axe, 5 years: This dynamic, looping thrill ride propels passengers 70 feet into the air. Riders sit face-to-face as they dramatically rise and fall with every circular pass of the axe.

Memorial Sale Offers Special Pricing

Guests can splash into summer with big savings on tickets during the Memorial Sale beginning May 25. For a limited time, Wild Waves will offer one-day admission and a meal for only $59 plus tax. For just $10 more, guests can purchase a Season Pass with unlimited visits, special events and exciting perks all season long. Visit WildWaves.com for more information.