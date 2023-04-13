Lake Compounce readies for opening day on April 29

BRISTOL, Conn. — Opening Day at The Official Park of Family Fun is just 17 days away! Lake Compounce’s 177th season will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. This year, guests can expect a variety of new additions to the park including an enhanced ride experience on Boulder Dash!

Voted the best wooden roller coaster in the world five times, Boulder Dash is visited by guests from around the globe every single year. Reaching speeds of over 60 miles per hour, the coaster sends riders on a unique journey through the trees and up the mountainside. This season, the park has upgraded the coaster with the goal of reclaiming its rightful spot at the top of the world’s best coasters list. The addition of 580 feet of Titan Track by Great Coasters International Inc. (GCI) to Boulder Dash will create a smoother and even faster ride.

“Since Boulder Dash was completed at Lake Compounce and opened to riders in 2000, it has been a massive draw for park-goers of all ages,” said Lake Compounce Director of Operations Megan Major. “Adding Titan Track to the coaster will not only enhance the ride experience but the steel tracking will also allow for easier maintenance on the coaster, allowing our team to ensure the ride can stay open longer to guests.”

Boulder Dash will officially open for rides featuring the all-new Titan Track on Opening Day, April 29. Those interested in being among the first to ride are encouraged to arrive early.

“I want to thank Jerry Brick, Palace Entertainment’s Director of Construction and Maintenance and Lake Compounce Amusement Park for selecting Great Coasters International Inc. and our all-new Titan Track product to update Boulder Dash, said GCI’s President and Owner Clair Hain Jr. “I want to wish Lake Compounce a successful 2023 season!”

In addition to the all-new Titan Track on Boulder Dash, the park will also be making upgrades to its beloved food stand, Potato Patch. Beginning Opening Day, foodies will experience a new ordering process allowing for faster service and a better guest experience. The park will also add an all-new menu item, an exclusive Potato Patch fry bucket. Filled with 64 ounces of fresh-cut fries, the new souvenir buckets will be available for purchase for $19.99 this summer. Patch lovers are invited to chow down on their favorites on the all-new Potato Patio, a new seating area located right next to Potato Patch, complete with a potato photo opportunity.

As America’s First Amusement Park gears up for the 2023 season, the park is still looking to hire over 300 team members across all departments. To ramp up hiring efforts, Lake Compounce will host an in-park job fair this Saturday, April 15 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the Starlight Theater. Attendees will have the opportunity to apply, interview and be hired on the spot. Team members at Lake Compounce enjoy a variety of perks including pay up to $18 per hour, flexible schedules, employee parties and more. Jobseekers can apply online at any time at LakeCompounce.com/Employment.

To celebrate all that’s to come in the 2023 season, Lake Compounce is currently offering $30 off select Season Passes when guests purchase online. For more information on Season Passes, to learn more about what’s new for 2023 and to view the park’s full operating calendar visit LakeCompounce.com.