Mikayla Arnold returns to the Ralph S. Alberts Company Inc. as Business Development Executive

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — Mikayla Arnold was first introduced to the Amusement Industry in 2019 after joining Ralph S. Alberts Co. Inc. as Customer Service and Marketing Assistant. After spending time in Sports Marketing and Sponsorship, Arnold returns to the Ralph S. Alberts Co. Inc. as Business Development Executive, responsible for developing new business and managing existing customer accounts on April 3, 2023.

Arnold will continue to lead and grow existing relationships with key clients and expand business relationships with prospects whose business needs pair well with the company’s offerings of services, solutions, & products. In addition, Arnold will be responsible for strategic planning and implementation of sales and marketing initiatives to contribute to growth efforts for The Ralph S. Alberts Co. Inc., the Amusement Industry’s premier provider of custom ride safety padding, theming components, and fiberglass ride vehicles.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Mikayla back as a team member once again. She brings a personality with energy that is unparalleled and infectious. Because of her vast technical knowledge of our products and services from previous employment, combined with the skills she has since developed from other industries served, we expect her to make an immediate positive impact. She will be tasked with strengthening our current customer relationships, while building an outside sales team that will be responsible for both territories and industries. I personally believe that we’ve built an internal team that’s the strongest and most cohesive in decades, and Mikayla’s return only solidifies that belief. I’m excited for our customers to share in that experience and engagement now also!” Seth Alberts – President & CEO