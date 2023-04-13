Deluxe new FEC in Kosovo goes cashless with Intercard

ST. LOUIS — Intercard has installed a cashless technology system in the arcade at HyperActive, a new FEC in the Prishtina Mall in Prishtina, the capital of the Republic of Kosovo. Prishtina Mall is the largest retail and entertainment center in South East Europe.

Intercard’s Craig Cooke did the installation on-site in March 2023. In addition to the arcade of 79 games, HyperActive has multiple attractions including AR Bowling, Axe Throwing, Go-Karts, Laser Tag Arena, Escape Rooms, Kids Playground, Sports Bar, Virtual Reality and AR Darts.

This is Intercard’s first installation in Kosovo.