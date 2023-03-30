TrainerTainment announces new service

FORT WORTH, Texas — TrainerTainment is proud to announce that our newest coaching product, The Marketing Pro System is now available! The new marketing services will be provided through our Strategic Marketing Coach, Tiffany Avery.

Tiffany has more than 18 years of experience in marketing, responsible for just about every role in the department at some point in her career. Her full understanding and experience in each facet of marketing, coupled with over a decade of consulting and FEC industry experience, makes her the ideal person to help us launch this new offering to new and existing TrainerTainment customers.

“We felt like marketing was the next natural step to our sales training and business coaching programs, and when Tiffany decided to leave the corporate world for full-time consulting, everything just fell into place,” explained Beth Standlee, President & CEO of TrainerTainment.

The new Marketing Pro System includes 8 areas of focus and is available through TrainerTainment’s Educate (Self-Implemented), Engage (Group Coaching), and Evolve (Personal Coaching) formats. “I am delighted to work with TrainerTainment, as they are the industry’s most successful sales and business coaching group in the FEC & Amusement industry, expressed Tiffany Avery, Strategic Business Coach for TrainerTainment. “The team is extremely hard-working and talented, and I look forward to helping expand their services in the United States and globally.”