Water Country celebrates 40th season with park-wide transformation

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Water Country Water Park is the very cool spot for fun this summer season as the park celebrates 40 unforgettable years with a massive park-wide transformation.

With Opening Day slated for June 3, guests can expect an all-new entrance featuring a redesigned Main Gate, a brand-new Water Country sign, refreshed parking booths and more. In addition to the entrance transformation, New England’s Largest Water Park will introduce two all-new ride experiences, Hyperlight. The reimagined attractions take the place of two of the park’s most intense water slides, Black Whole and Warp Eight. Both tube slides will be fitted with iSlide technology, sending riders on an immersive journey through vivid lights and pulsing sounds.

“Water Country has been a staple for every New Englander’s summer since opening its gates in 1984,” said General Manager Matt Hehl. “40 looks great on us, and we can’t wait to welcome guests back this season as we celebrate four decades of fun with an all-new look and feel that will capture guests’ attention as soon as they enter the park.”

In addition to a fully transformed entrance, Water Country will also receive new wayfinding signage, a new entrance sign and photo opportunity at the start of the Adventure River and transformed restrooms near the park’s main entrance. Four popular water attractions will also be repainted with eye-catching colors, Dragon’s Den, Plunge, Racing Rapids and Hyperlight will receive new looks prior to Opening Day 2023.

As Water Country readies for its 40th birthday celebration, the park is looking for more than 300 team members to join the team. The park is currently hiring across all positions including lifeguards, housekeeping and security, with wages up to $20 per hour. Those interested in learning more are invited to attend a job fair this Saturday, April 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about each department, apply, interview and even be hired on the spot.

To celebrate 40 unforgettable seasons, the park-wide transformation and the introduction of Hyperlight, Silver Season Passes are on sale for a limited time! Guests can save over 40% on Silver Season Passes and enjoy a summer of fun for the price of one day, just $54.99 when they purchase online.