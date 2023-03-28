Concerts return to Lake Compounce with robust lineup

BRISTOL, Conn. — Girl you know it’s true…summer concerts are on their way back to America’s First Amusement Park for the first time since the late 1990’s. This summer, the park will be introducing a robust concert lineup slated to run all season long on its all-new floating lake stage. The Lake Compounce Summer Concert Series is set to begin on Saturday, May 27.

Live concerts will continue throughout Memorial Day weekend and will follow every Saturday through Labor Day weekend. The park will host a variety of acts including five national concerts scheduled for May, June and July. National acts include Jerrod Niemann on May 27, Everclear on June 10, CeeLo Green on June 24, Cannon Smith on July 15 and All-4-One on July 22. Every single concert will be included with general park admission and Silver, Gold and Platinum Season Passes.

“We’re bringing back concerts in a big way for the 2023 season,” says Director of Operations Megan Major. “Our team has worked extensively to produce a lineup that offers a little something for everyone. Now, we are officially counting down the days until our all-new floating lake stage opens for the summer season.”

In addition to the national acts performing this summer, the park has secured several tribute bands from in and around Connecticut to perform throughout July and August. Bands include local Bon Jovi Tribute act, Raise Your Hands, country cover band, Southern Voice, Billy Joel tribute act, Stiletto and much more. The park will conclude its Lake Compounce Summer Concert Series on Sunday, September 3 with its final show of the 2023 season. The full concert lineup can be found on the park’s website at LakeCompounce.com/summer-concert-series.

All performances will be held on the park’s new lake stage which will float just a few feet from the beach in Crocodile Cove Water Park, the first of its kind in the state. Connecticut’s newest concert venue will be fitted with a lighting and sound package that will allow guests to enjoy live music from a variety of angles throughout the park.

The 2023 Lake Compounce Summer Concert Series will run every single Saturday in the summer and on holiday weekends including July 1, 2, 3 and 4. Each concert held in July will conclude with spectacular fireworks shows beginning at 9:00 p.m. Guests that are interested in attending the concerts all summer long are encouraged to purchase a 2023 Season Pass. Those who buy now can save up to $30 on Silver and Gold Season Passes, which include access to concerts all summer.