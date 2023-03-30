April 2023 issue
By amusementtoday | March 30, 2023
The April 2023 issue includes:
- Six Flags, Mack Rides debut Aquaman: Power Wave, the first in North America
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay soars to new heights with help of S&S Worldwide
- Traders Village in Grand Prairie celebrates 50 years of growth
- Paradise Pier opens with Zamperla rides, Technical Park wheel
- Forest Park Miniature Railroad on track for upcoming 2023 opening
- MSC Cruises’ Seascape thrills guests by taking Robotron out to sea
- Pacific Park Sea Dragon retired, new one debuts
- Level One Bar and Arcade opens location in downtown Cincinnati
- SEVEN, Hasbro to debut first Play-Doh attractions
- 2023 Florida State Fair ends well despite rocky first weekend
- Third generation Aussie showman Chippa Chant continues success
- Sun Splash Family Water Park reopens following hurricane damage
- Epic Waters offers new WhiteWater attraction
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay reimagines area as Springs Taproom
- The 28th NJAA Variety Show held along with NAARSO training
- Focus on the Horizon: Conner Carr
- PAPA Spring Meeting again held in Chocolatetown U.S.A.
- Baynum Solutions adds Chloe Hausfeld as director
- Beech Bend Park and Raceway owner Dallas Jones passes away at age 82
- NEAAPA holds successful Education Conference, Annual Meeting
- AIMS announces departure of M.J. Brewer
- Wallace joins AIMS International board, wager to step into new role
- Kings Island: A Photographic Journey captures theme park’s 50 year history … and much more!