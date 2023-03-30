April 2023 issue

The April 2023 issue includes:

  • Six Flags, Mack Rides debut Aquaman: Power Wave, the first in North America
  • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay soars to new heights with help of S&S Worldwide
  • Traders Village in Grand Prairie celebrates 50 years of growth
  • Paradise Pier opens with Zamperla rides, Technical Park wheel
  • Forest Park Miniature Railroad on track for upcoming 2023 opening
  • MSC Cruises’ Seascape thrills guests by taking Robotron out to sea
  • Pacific Park Sea Dragon retired, new one debuts
  • Level One Bar and Arcade opens location in downtown Cincinnati
  • SEVEN, Hasbro to debut first Play-Doh attractions
  • 2023 Florida State Fair ends well despite rocky first weekend
  • Third generation Aussie showman Chippa Chant continues success
  • Sun Splash Family Water Park reopens following hurricane damage
  • Epic Waters offers new WhiteWater attraction
  • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay reimagines area as Springs Taproom
  • The 28th NJAA Variety Show held along with NAARSO training
  • Focus on the Horizon: Conner Carr
  • PAPA Spring Meeting again held in Chocolatetown U.S.A.
  • Baynum Solutions adds Chloe Hausfeld as director
  • Beech Bend Park and Raceway owner Dallas Jones passes away at age 82
  • NEAAPA holds successful Education Conference, Annual Meeting
  • AIMS announces departure of M.J. Brewer
  • Wallace joins AIMS International board, wager to step into new role
  • Kings Island: A Photographic Journey captures theme park’s 50 year history … and much more!
