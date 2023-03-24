Six Flag Fiesta Texas introduces Hurricane Harbor San Antonio for 2023 Season

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Six Flags Fiesta Texas, The Thrill Capital of South Texas, is preparing to debut an enhanced water park experience on April 29 with the grand opening of Hurricane Harbor San Antonio. The major rebranding includes elevated amenities and ambiance, as well as six new family waterslide and innertube attractions.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas is taking our water park to the next level with the introduction of Hurricane Harbor San Antonio,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “The elevated experience includes eight new palapas-style double decker cabanas, more than 250 new luxury lounger chairs, picnic tables and umbrellas and a selection of six new family attractions making this San Antonio’s premier water park destination,” added Siebert.

Hurricane Harbor San Antonio highlights include:

Six new family and kids’ attractions coming later this summer including Bonzai Pipelines racing tube slides and Vortex kids raft ride.

Eight new palapas-style double decker cabanas with 16 individual cabanas;

145 picnic tables and umbrellas for shade and convenience;

110 new luxury lounge chairs for added guest comfort and availability;

Reimagined entry experience with enriched landscaping and immersive décor throughout the park.

Hurricane Harbor San Antonio is open for the 2023 Season select weekends beginning April 29 and daily beginning June 10, 2023.