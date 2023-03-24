Bermuda Triangle brings three new slide experiences to Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get lost in the fun this summer with three new water slide experiences at Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe, opening Saturday, May 20. The mysterious Bermuda Triangle is coming to the Carolinas’ Favorite Water Park and invites guests to ride down three fully immersive and colorful slides to vivid lights and dynamic sounds.

The former Serpentine Slides (Blue Streak, Slidewinder and The 360º) will be supercharged with the magic of the Bermuda Triangle. The out of this world rides feature a variety of thrill levels, color changing lights and unique sounds that create a fully immersive ride experience, inviting riders to choose their own journey, plummet straight down or twist and turn to the end.

The first of their kind in the Carolinas ride experiences will be created to make riders feel as if they are being transported through the notorious Bermuda Triangle. All three slides will be fitted with iSlide technology, which includes color-changing lights, fiber-optic twinkle lights and music, to create an immersive attraction for guests.

“Wet ‘n Wild has been at the forefront of bringing new and exciting water park attractions to the Carolinas, and Bermuda Triangle is no exception,” Wet ‘n Wild General Manager Adam Good said. “Incorporating lights and sound into the thrills of a classic waterslide will be unlike anything within hundreds of miles.”

There are more reasons than ever to visit Wet ‘n Wild in 2023. With the addition of Bermuda Triangle, combined with the two new Bombs Away slides in 2022, the water park has added five new ride experiences in just the last year.

Season Passholders are invited to be among the first to enjoy the new experiences at Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe on Saturday, May 20. Wet ‘n Wild will open its gates one hour early for an exclusive Season Passholder party, complete with a DJ, early ride time, exclusive Bermuda Triangle merchandise, giveaways and other surprises. For a limited time, guests can get lost in the excitement with the Disappear into the Triad sweepstakes. Those interested are invited to enter to win a weekend getaway package including four tickets to Wet ‘n Wild, a hotel stay, tickets to the Greensboro Science Center, $300 in gift cards and more! To enter visit, EmeraldPointe.com for full contest rules.