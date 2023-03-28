A Birthday celebration 90 years in the making

CRESTWOOD, Ill. — In The Game Hollywood Park in Crestwood, IL, part of Family Entertainment Group’s portfolio of parks and attractions, celebrated a major milestone last week as Bob Baxter, the “Esteemed Maintenance Guy”, turned 90 years old! Bob has been an integral part of the In The Game Hollywood Park team for 24 years and may be the oldest member of the Family Entertainment Group family.

Bob primarily works Monday through Friday, from 8 am to noon, and still has an impressive range of skills, including plumbing, electrical work, painting, building, and any other odd jobs that need to be done. He is particularly skilled at maintaining the Bumper Cars and Mini Golf course, making him an expert in his field.

Despite being “old school,” Bob has shown us all that age is just a number and that we should never stop moving, working, and enjoying life. General Manager Mark Picard praised Bob’s incredible energy and ability to connect with staff of all ages, stating that he talks to the young staff as easily as he talks to the “old people.”

We at In The Game Hollywood Park and all of Family Entertainment Group want to thank Bob for his years of dedicated service and wish him a very happy 90th birthday! We hope to have him with us for many years to come. Happy Birthday, Bob!