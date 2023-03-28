Harper named director of marketing and communications

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) has announced the promotion of Brittney Harper to the position of Director of Marketing and Communications.

“The IAFE’s strategic plan, approved by the Board of Directors in 2022, outlines initiatives and action items to develop and execute marketing and communications. This will retain and engage our current members, effectively communicate the wealth of Association resources available and attract new members to the Association. Brittney’s work leading the launch of the IAFE Ambassador Program and rebrand of Young Professionals exemplifies the strengths she will bring to lead our existing team of dedicated communication professionals,” Marla Calico, President and CEO, said.

Harper first joined the IAFE team in 2016 as an intern before transitioning to the member services coordinator in 2017 and the member services manager in 2022. During that time, Harper has achieved many accomplishments, including receiving ASAE’s Innovation grant, developing the #FAIRSTRONG initiative, creating the IAFE Ambassador Program, enhancing and growing the annual contest program, and leading the Young Professionals rebrand, mentor program, and community launch.

Other responsibilities have included serving as staff liaison to the sponsorship, competitive exhibits, and young professionals committees, organizing virtual education opportunities alongside the Director of Education, assisting in membership retention programs and various aspects of the annual IAFE Convention, including the First Friends Reception, Ed Shed, YP events, Ambassador Swag Swap, and more.