Six Flags America unveils plans for regions tallest master blaster water coaster at Hurricane Harbor Maryland

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America today announced its newest attraction — RipQurl Blaster — will launch this summer at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Maryland. This latest addition is part of the park’s largest capital investment in over a decade. RipQurl Blaster is an innovative water coaster, which takes riders in a raft for a white-knuckle ride through three powerful uphill rip currents while zig-zagging through 550 feet of twists and turns. The ride features three breathtaking drops, three AquaLucent hairpin turns, and a pitch-black wall-hugging helix finale before the final splashdown.

“We are excited to debut RipQurl Blaster, which will be both a thrilling and refreshing experience for guests visiting this summer,” said General Manager Ramar Vaughan. “This is just one of many investments we’re making to be the DMV’s most convenient and enjoyable out-of-home experience for the whole family.”

Six Flags America opens for the 2023 season just in time for Spring Break on April 1, with the park open daily through April 10. For a limited time, when guests purchase a Gold Pass they will receive a FREE upgrade to Platinum, which includes unlimited visits to Six Flags America & Hurricane Harbor Maryland all season, free parking and a variety of other perks and discounts.

To amp up the fun, Six Flags America is debuting Scream Break on select weekends in April – 1-2 & 8-9. When the sun goes down, stay late and experience this all-new, limited-capacity event that will bring vitamin scream to your Spring Break.

Upcoming 2023 Events

Viva La Fiesta will heat up the dance floor with a bigger, better party than ever before in Hurricane Harbor. Enjoy limited-time Latin tastes, big band sounds and colorful atmosphere all around you;

NEW! Pride Week is the perfect way to add your splash of color to the park. Enjoy photo ops & décor, plus special limited-capacity experiences for the whole family;

4th of July Fireworks Celebration brings three days of non-stop fun, capped off a giant fireworks display each night. There is no better way to celebrate the red, white & blue than at Six Flags America;

NEW! Thrill A Thon is the ultimate way enjoy all the thrills and get all the behind-the-scenes look at the park. Whether you consider yourself a coaster enthusiast or just love roller coasters and theme parks, you don't want to miss this event;

NEW! Oktoberfest brings the German celebration to Maryland. Enjoy craft & seasonal brews complemented with a menu of German-inspired cuisine and live entertainment.

Kids Boo Fest is a daytime fall event that provides families with Halloween activities, kid-sized festive entertainment and other not-so-scary experiences. Back by popular demand, Kids Boo Fest will feature three new themed areas just for families, plus some activities that may even illuminate the night;

Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS, the region's scariest and best Halloween event, will be more immersive than ever with its largest investment in nearly a decade. The event will see park-wide enhancements, including two new haunts, new live entertainment and two new scare zones;

Veteran's Weekend returns this November as Six Flags America honors all who served in the United States Armed Forces. Veterans, retired military and active duty personnel receive special park benefits & offers as a thank you for their service; and

Sensory Friendly Days will be on select days throughout the year. These days will be open to all guests and focused on reducing environmental triggers throughout the park. Features of these days will include the elimination of park audio. sound and music where possible, signage highlighting surprise sounds and experiences, free noise-canceling ear plugs upon request, and additional low sensory locations identified throughout the park.

Guest Enhancements Coming in 2023

Two updated park bathrooms – modernized, restored and refreshed with new paint and fixtures;

New shade structures in Looney Tunes Movie Town;

Restored fountain & kids splash area in Looney Tunes Movie Town;

New deck and enhanced seating areas at Heritage House Food Court;

More than 125 new umbrellas throughout the park;

Restored Capital Railways train with restored 1940’s locomotive, added car & expanded operating hours;

Refreshed and enhanced game opportunities throughout the park;

New strategic landscaping by themed areas;

New rest & recharge areas;

Premium coffee coming to Coffee & Cones;

New Guest Upgrades Center; and

More coming to Hurricane Harbor Maryland.

The popular Season Dining Pass is back! The dining program offers guests with any level Pass a convenient way to fuel up for their day. The Season Dining Pass allows up to two meals per visit with a 3-hour window between meals.