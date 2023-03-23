Noah’s Ark introduces the Chameleon, a first-of-its-kind waterslide in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A new animal is arriving at Noah’s Ark this summer, the Chameleon! The color-changing lizard will bring an all-new ride experience to America’s Largest Waterpark, and the first-of-its-kind in Wisconsin Dells. The vibrant slide transforms the park’s Flying Gecko attraction and invites guests to ride down on a fully immersive and colorful journey with vivid lights and sounds.

Up to four guests can take the plunge together in one of the park’s newest colorful tubes as they race past 74 color-changing lights and eight speakers. Riders will find a new surprise around every single twist as they hear an exclusive mashup of songs created just for Noah’s Ark. The thrilling new ride experience is just one of the more than 51 attractions Noah’s Ark offers, the most expansive lineup of water attractions in the Wisconsin Dells.

“As America’s Largest Waterpark, we are always looking for innovative ways to grow our attraction lineup to offer even more unique experiences to our guests,” said Noah’s Ark General Manager, Christopher Mortensen. “We know that the addition of the new Chameleon will deliver an unbeatable ride that guests won’t be able to find anywhere else in the area.”

Chameleon will be fitted with iSlide technology, which includes color-changing lights and music to create an immersive ride for guests. In addition to adding lights and sound to the interior of the slide, the outer shell will also be receiving a brand-new makeover. This spring, the outside will be transformed with a stunning new paint job to represent the changing colors of a chameleon.

Everyone will be able to enjoy this family-friendly attraction, as it is the perfect slide even for the smallest park guests when they ride with a supervising companion. Season Passholders are invited to be among the first to enjoy Noah’s Ark for the park’s 45th opening day on Saturday, May 27. Noah’s Ark will open its gates one hour early at 9am for an exclusive Season Passholder party, complete with a DJ, early ride time, giveaways and other surprises.