Quassy member receives Hall of Fame recognition from NEAAPA

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Ron Gustafson, Quassy Amusement Park and Waterpark’s former marketing and public relations director, was inducted into the 2023 Northeast’s Entertainment Association (NEAAPA) Hall of Fame. Ron recently retired from Quassy late last year after working at the amusement park for 20 years. NEAPPA is the premier regional attractions association in the United States representing Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

“We are thrilled that all of Ron’s hard work and dedication to the industry while at Quassy has been recognized by the NEAPPA,” explains Eric Anderson, President at Quassy. “We agree that this recognition is well-deserved.”

Ron is the 4th person from Quassy Amusement Park and Waterpark to be inducted into the NEAPPA Hall of Fame. The park’s founding family members, George Frantzis, John Frantzis and George II have previously been inducted into NEAAPA’s Hall of Fame in 2003, 2006 and 2018 respectively.

Since 1998, NEAAPA has inducted 46 respected individuals who collectively have created, grown, and pushed forth innovative family entertainment as we know it today. People are nominated to be inducted by completing an application on NEAAPA.com. The application is then reviewed and vetted by the Hall of Fame Committee, which makes recommendations to the Board of Directors.

“Ron has been a leader both within NEAAPA and during his 20-year tenure at Quassy Amusement and Waterpark, and we are thrilled to be able to honor him and his achievements with a spot in our Hall of Fame,” said Ed Hodgdon, Secretary of NEAAPA.

Quassy Amusement Park is celebrating its 115th anniversary this year and will be opening for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 29. The Waterpark will open for the season on Memorial Day Weekend starting Saturday, May 27.