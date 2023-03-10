Blackpool Pleasure Beach opens for the 2023 season next week

Blackpool Pleasure Beach opens for the 2023 season in just over a week! From Saturday 18th March, guests can experience an action packed day out at the UK’s favourite amusement park. 2023 is set to be an amazing season with fantastic fun and exhilarating experiences for the whole family. Buckle up and enjoy the rides as there’s so much to choose from!

For adrenaline-fuelled fun ride the UK’s first double launch coaster, ICON or the UK’s tallest rollercoaster, the Big One. Experience the ups and downs on the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land and for a riveting ride, take a journey on Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic.

With 10 amazing rollercoasters to choose from, whatever your taste in thrills, there is a ride for you. Younger thrill seekers can enjoy the ups and downs of the Blue Flyer before they progress onto the classic Nickelodeon Streak. If you have a head for heights, the UK’s tallest rollercoaster, The Big One, offers high-speed drops and breath-taking views. If you like your world to be turned upside down take your pick from Revolution, Infusion or our newest addition to the line-up, ICON.

This year our classic wooden rollercoaster, The Big Dipper, celebrates its centenary and we will be marking this epic milestone with a very special birthday party on 23rd August.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is home to the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land which has 12 amazing rides and a whole host of Nickelodeon characters themed around the world’s number one children’s entertainment channel. With its colourful, fun-filled atmosphere, Nickelodeon Land is the perfect place to hang out and meet popular Nick characters.

Hot Ice, the most stunning ice show that you will ever witness, is back for the 2023 season with an amazing new production – Amore, Amor, Amour. Take your seats in the theatre for a glamorous, fast moving ice show packed with hundreds of sequin-studded costumes and incredibly daring lifts. This year’s Hot Ice show, Amore, Amor, Amour, runs from 6th July to 9th September.

Throughout the season there is great on park entertainment for everyone to enjoy. There will be four days of the season where guests can enjoy Twilight Thrills. On 8th April, 27th May, 5th August, and 23rd September, guests can ride from 10am right through until 9pm. Late Night Riding and Fireworks returns on 22nd July and 26th August where guests can ride until 10pm and then enjoy a spectacular fireworks display.

Summertime Games returns from 26th to 31st July and guests can compete in fun games to attempt to break a Blackpool Pleasure Beach record. Every Saturday in September Oktoberfest is back in the Hub. Guests can enjoy steins of beer, traditional food and music from the Amazing Bavarian Stompers.

There is plenty for youngsters to get involved with too. In June they can the heroic pubs for fun activities on Nickelodeon Land during PAW Patrol month. Throughout August they can have fun in Bikini Bottom with all their favourite characters during SpongeBob month.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach takes on a spooky feel over Halloween as the park is overrun by creepy characters and creatures of the night. The horrific after-dark experience, Journey to Hell returns from 13th – 31st October. This brings together scare zones, haunted ride areas and outrageous live entertainment.