5.43 million visit Efteling in 2022

Efteling welcomed 5.43 million visitors last year, which is the highest number of visitors in the history of the theme park in the South of Holland. This is especially positive as there was a short closure at the start of the year due to corona measures. As a result, 2022 was also a record financial year for Efteling. The increase in visitors was largely due to the fact that people wanted to get out and about again. The 70th anniversary of the theme park was also celebrated with the temporary fairy tale ‘Efteling Wonderland’.

Guest testimonial: “2022 proved once again that Efteling matters. We saw that the great relationship with our visitors ensured that delayed visits were made up. The majority were school trips and annual pass holders. That inspires confidence. In addition, it is extremely nice that we were able to celebrate our 70th anniversary extensively with our visitors and employees last year. We look back on a festive and financially excellent year with a good guest rating of 8.6 on average. This rating has returned to pre-2020 and 2021 levels. We achieved this together with all employees and we are proud of that,” says Fons Jurgens, Chief Executive Officer Efteling.