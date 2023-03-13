Fun Spot Atlanta America announces exclusive first ride auction in celebration of ArieForce One

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fun Spot America Atlanta is ready to fly with its incredible new roller coaster, ArieForce One, which opens later this month. In celebration of the grand opening, Fun Spot is offering fans, coaster enthusiasts, and thrill seekers alike the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be the first guests to experience the one-of-a-kind coaster.

The exclusive ArieForce One First Pilot Auction, benefiting the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives is now live. Twenty winners will experience the coaster together as the park’s first public riders on Friday, March 31. Winners will also take part in the grand opening celebration at Fun Spot America Atlanta, receive exclusive commemorative ArieForce One gifts, and a complimentary 2023 Ultimate Fun Spot Season Pass, valid at all three Fun Spot parks.

“ArieForce One is a HUGE dream come true,” said John Arie Jr., president and CEO, Fun Spot America. “We cannot wait to welcome guests to fly with us! This coaster is one of the most anticipated this year and we’re ready to invite everyone to experience weightlessness, right here in Georgia. We’re especially proud to support the National Roller Coaster Museum and its efforts to preserve the history of the global amusement industry.”

The ArieForce One First Pilot Auction is now live. To learn more and to place a bid, visit: http://bit.ly/3yxaq0J or Bill Ramsey Auctions. The auction closes at 6 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Winners will be contacted and announced on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

ArieForce One extends over 3,400 feet of red and blue track and reaches speeds up to 64 miles per hour. Two exclusive, state-of-the-art coaster trains take guests up a towering 154-foot lift hill and then send them flying – like a pilot in a fighter jet – for 100 seconds through a steep 83-degree first drop, and the largest Zero-G stall in the country. ArieForce One also features four inversions as the coaster flies over the track, including a first-ever Raven Truss Dive, two Zero-G Rolls, and a 180-degree stall.

ArieForce One opens to the general public at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023.