Altitude Trampoline Park Petitions Guests to “Commit to Fit” in Support of the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why Campaign

ATLANTA — Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment franchises, is following its heart this February by supporting the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all. In timing with American Heart Month, the active entertainment concept plans to jumpstart the fight against heart disease and strokes with Altitude’s Commit to Fit program featuring Fit Fun Facts, fitness programming, American Heart Association paper heart sales and more.

“It’s a privilege for our team and franchise system to support the American Heart Association again this year, working together to generate much-needed awareness and donations to support the organization’s life-saving endeavors.” said Amy Phillips, president and CMO of Altitude Trampoline Park. “The work the American Heart Association is doing is essential to the wellbeing of the nation and our guests. This year, we’re calling on communities across the nation to join us and participate in Altitude’s initiatives to give back to the American Heart Association’s Life is Why Campaign.”

Throughout the month of February, participating Altitude parks will provide families looking to get active together the opportunity to donate to the American Heart Association’s Life is Why Campaign through the purchase of paper hearts. In addition to monetary donations, several parks across the franchise system will also participate in a virtual hands-only CPR training with the goal of further educating operators and their staff on the warning signs of heart attack and stroke.

“After more than fifteen years working in the fitness industry, I’ve witnessed first-hand the importance of providing clean and safe environments for parents and children to keep their bodies moving,” said Tim Kurtz, multi-unit owner of six Altitude Trampoline Parks throughout the United States. “For me, it’s incredibly rewarding to be able to give back to the American Heart Association every year. It’s another great way for business owners, such as myself, to further support healthy living, and we hope our efforts will also inspire the community to participate in the organization’s mission.”

Donations collected through paper heart sales at Altitude Trampoline Park locations – no matter the amount – allow the American Heart Association to: