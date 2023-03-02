Embed changes the game with STATS data platform at the DEAL show

DUBAI, UAE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the ultimate cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, will showcase their latest groundbreaking tech innovation at the DEAL SHOW in Dubai from March 14 – 16.

The Tech of Transformation

In its commitment to technology innovation, Embed makes history every year – launching industry-firsts and breakthrough innovations for more than 20 years to enable, empower, and ease the business of fun. Since launching the Mobile Wallet virtual game card in 2019, it’s still the only non-banking, non-finance, and non-loyalty brand to sit in customers’ Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

This year, Embed is adding to its tech innovation legacy in the industry with its Tech of Transformation – a roster of integrated hardware and software solutions developed with only the biggest names in the tech sector.

“It’s our continuous pursuit to develop tech solutions that will propel businesses to become FECs of the Future. In line with this goal, we partnered with the largest and most respected tech brand in America, Amazon, to create a software solution that will transform FECs’ operations, revenue landscape, and consumer journey,” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed.

To introduce this new line of solutions, Embed is kicking off with STATS, a brainchild development with none other than Amazon Web Services (AWS).

STATS is the game-changing business intelligence dashboard that will make business insights work hard for operators – so they won’t have to. This Software as a Service (SaaS) solution is a response to an ever-growing challenge that FEC operators face in the industry’s transition from coins to cashless; from traditional to digital:

“Even now, a lot of businesses find data analysis daunting. Operators need these collated and analyzed instantly to make informed business decisions immediately. STATS was designed specifically to produce customiz able, tailor-fit, real-time reports in a snackable, easy-to-access format according to specific business needs – minus the tech intimidation and data overload,” shares Renee Welsh.

“Given that FECs come in single or multiple locations, we worked closely with both small-medium and large FEC customers to understand their needs; the deep data insights they wanted from their Embed system. We combed through their data sets, and created ones that will suit the needs of any organiz ation. Out of these efforts, demos, and trials came a dashboard so flexible and versatile that it won’t matter what size of FEC is using it – they can maximise it,” shares Andy Welsh, CTO at Embed.

Embed’s current data reports solution REPORTS, an analytics platform, allows operators to access 150 different reports. “While REPORTS is already a smart data powerhouse in itself, STATS is a step towards more in-depth, dynamic data reporting. Our customers who use this are heavily reliant on REPORTS to address challenges with inventory management, loss prevention, and revenue management,” explains Renee Welsh.

“Research shows that staff who are assigned data analytics work spend 90% of the work week on nitty-gritty data-related tasks – and this does not include the analysis required to gain actual insights that drive business decisions. The STATS dashboard is our commitment to being part of the solution; developing this automated dashboard with flexible widgets will help eliminate the counterproductive data work operators struggle doing,” she continues.

Embed worked with AWS, the world’s leading provider of cloud platforms, to develop STATS’ backend on QuickSight, enabling FECs to access these ready-made dashboards. This cloud-based solution does not need to run on any server that can cause downtimes and lags. Cloud connectivity also ensures accessible and secure data.

“We are excited about this partnership collaboration because it gives both AWS and Embed the opportunity to help an entire industry go digital. A non-technical person should not be weighed down with software data extraction to arrive at data-driven business decisions. STATS will handle the numbers; operators can focus on growing their business,” says Conor McNamara, ASEAN Managing Director at Amazon Web Services.

Savvy, Simple, and in a Snap

Get smart, near real-time reports in a state-of-the-art viewer that you can access easily – data at your fingertips anytime, anywhere across all multiple business locations, attractions, and various consumer touchpoints.

Track and Yield

Find your business strength in numbers. Track game and guest activities and get deep insights on:

– Games performance and revenue

– Guest activity, average dwell time, and spending habits- Manpower management

– Inventory management

A Cloud for Your Judgment

Make data-driven business decisions stat! Keep your reports handy and secure with this cloud-based solution, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) QuickSight.

Tactical Planning

With its intuitive analysis, you can use STATS for reports on operational planning and forecasting game revenue and sales based on retro data. Learn more about your business as you grow.

Stacks on Stacks

Increase profitability as STATS gives you a free hand to customize your business dashboard with interactive widgets called STACKS. This way, you get bite-sized, easy-to-interpret data to identify key revenue management areas with tangible ROI.



Additional Innovations: eShop & Staff Merchandise

Joining STATS in Embed’s Tech of Transformation roster are two new innovations that will ease operations:

eShop is an online shopping portal where Embed customers can conveniently purchase hardware, parts, and accessories anytime, anywhere in just a few clicks. The only one of its kind against competitors, this one-stop shop features 24/7 service to enable customers to customise and maximise their existing Embed solutions, as needed, with brackets, adapters, server parts, scanners, and even product kits and bundles.

As a response to an issue FECs are facing on missing staff passes and essentials, Embed is also introducing Staff Merchandise, a series of customizable wristbands, key fobs, and lanyards to match an FEC’s theme – giving the manpower a makeover with a consistent look that stands out.

Visit booth #3-C24 OF DEAL SHOW AT DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTRE and catch free demos of these latest releases from the Embed Mavericks, along with the rest of the breakthrough innovations like the KIOSK+, the award-winning Mobile Wallet, the integrated cloud-based software solution TOOLKIT, the smartTOUCH arcade debit game card reader, and a full range of wearables and game cards from Embed’s famous Bling Trunk!