Big Rivers Waterpark: Addition to the Park Leadership

NEW CANEY, Texas — Monty Galland, CEO of Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures, announced the addition of Lee Hovis as the park’s new General Manager. Mr. Galland stated, “we are very excited to welcome Lee and his 30 plus years of industry experience to the Big Rivers Family.”

Hovis is responsible for the total operation of the park, including the supervision of the park’s Operations Director, F&B Director, Retail & Admissions Director, Marketing Director and Human Resources Director.

Prior to joining Big Rivers, he was the Director of Recreation and Operation for the Tolomato Community Development District, where he was responsible for the operation of all Nocatee amenities and programs including a civic center, fitness center, two waterparks, competitive swim club, multiple pools and parks as well as the community’s cable television station and informational radio station. He has served as a member of the World Waterpark Association’s Board of Directors and served as the Chair from 2002-2005.

Hovis has been working in the waterpark industry since 1984 and serves on the WWA’s Safety Committee and teaches the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance’s Certified Pool Operator courses. He serves on the PHTA-9 committee for waterpark safety standards, works with the International Code Council on swimming pool codes and is an Instructor Trainer for the American Red Cross.

Previously, Hovis has held top management positions with Adventure Landing, Roaring Springs Waterpark, Water Country USA, Emerald Pointe Waterpark and Summer Waves Waterpark. WWA inducted Hovis into the Hall of Fame in 2011. When not working on waterpark issues, Hovis enjoys watching football and spending time with his family.

Big Rivers resumes operations March 18th with Adventure Weekends and opens the waterpark attractions beginning April 15th.

Admission for Adventure Weekends is just $14.99 online or at the gate. Big Rivers Waterpark season passholders get in free, and both day tickets and season passes are available at https://bigriverswaterpark.com/.