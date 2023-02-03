Themed Entertainment Association selects RWS Entertainment Group to produce 2023 & 2024 Thea Awards Gala

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), the international non-profit association representing the world’s leading creators, developers, designers and producers of compelling places and experiences, has selected global Emmy Award-winning experience company RWS Entertainment Group to provide full creative and production services for its 2023 and 2024 Thea Awards Gala. The 2023 Thea Awards Gala will take place Saturday, April 15th at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California.

TEA’s Thea Awards have become internationally recognized as a symbol of excellence, bringing recognition to achievement, talent and personal excellence within the themed entertainment industry. As Producer of the Thea Awards Gala and a TEA Premier Global Partner, RWS’ services will include scripting; stage design; media, graphic and video elements; entertainment; technical, production and stage management and oversight of AV, lighting, sound, construction, rigging and engineering.

New for 2023, the Thea Awards will serve as the culmination of TEA INSPIRE Week. Other events throughout the week will include the TEA INSPIRE Leadership Forum, which offers executive level networking and knowledge sharing, and the TEA INSPIRE conference, which features a deep dive into each of the TEA Award recipient projects.

“We are honored to be entrusted with such a high-profile, globally recognized event as TEA’s Thea Awards Gala,” said RWS Founder and CEO Ryan Stana. “For the next two years, not only will we have the opportunity to inspire gala attendees as part of TEA’s new INSPIRE Week, but we will also have the great privilege of producing an event that celebrates the immense talents of our clients, colleagues and friends.”

“TEA is thrilled to be embarking on this multi-year partnership with RWS Entertainment Group,” said Lindsey Nelson, TEA Executive Director. “As both a long-time member and dedicated global partner of the TEA, RWS understands the TEA membership and what the Thea Awards Gala represents to the global themed entertainment industry. Because of that wealth of industry knowledge, they also recognize the untapped potential of the Theas and will utilize their expertise as a world-class event producer to help TEA elevate and grow this global brand.”