Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show ready to set sail for fifth season in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — When visiting the Smokies in 2023, the first step in charting a course for adventure and fun begins at Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show. This swashbuckling show brings guests close to the exciting exploits of pirate legends and lore as its fifth season sets sail on Friday, February 10. The always daring and dramatic tale features pirates, mermaids, high seas escapades and romance, complemented with a captain’s feast to fuel the epic voyage.

From the show’s Buccaneer Bay, a colorful and fearless crew of characters combine acrobatics, pyrotechnics, animals, music and all things pirate for a treasure chest of memories. The uniquely-exciting Pirates Voyage showcases the thrill of sword fights, cannons blasting and pirates scaling high above two full-sized pirate ships in a “fight” to win Davy Jones’ coveted sunken treasure. Beautiful mermaids gracefully perform high above the water in Buccaneer Bay, while a couple of castaways that include a “Salty” sea lion win a battle with Captain Blackbeard through clever antics and pirate wit. An adventurous crew of characters then combines heroics and high-flying fun that will have guests cheering and experiencing thrills around every corner in an epic battle for lost treasure on land, on deck, and in the water of the show’s 15-foot-deep indoor lagoon.

“The entertaining elements of our Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show really put our guests into the action, as Captain Blackbeard and the entire crew navigate an adventurous journey that our visitors will certainly remember long after they leave,” said Jeff Thomas, General Manager of Pirates Voyage. “Families tell us how much they love experiencing all of these unique elements that are part of our show – the pirate ‘battles’ and acrobatics, amazing mermaids, cannons and pyrotechnics, the antics of our sea lions and dog, and a feast fit for a captain!”

As visitors enter the hideaway lagoon for this Dinner and Show spectacular, guests are served a hearty four-course feast straight from Captain Blackbeard’s galley that makes Pirates Voyage the most unique place to eat in the Smokies. The meal begins with voyager creamy vegetable soup and buccaneer bread. The feast fit for a pirate – or mermaid – continues with the crew’s secret recipe cracklin’ pan-fried chicken, swashbucklin’ sugar-cured ham, buttery corn on the cob and an herb-basted potato. Walk the plank specialty dessert and unlimited Coca-Cola® products, tea or coffee complete the meal. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meals are available by request.

Show times and reservations are available by calling (865) 505-2469 or visiting www.piratesvoyage.com.