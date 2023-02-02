Universal Orlando Resort launches epic ticket offer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort invites U.S. and Canada residents to take advantage of its “Get 2 Days Free with a 3-Day, 2-Park Ticket” offer. Starting as low as $234.99 per adult, plus tax, this epic offer allows guests to enjoy five days of access to some of the world’s most thrilling theme park experiences across Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure for the price of a 3-Day ticket. And for just $35 more, guests can upgrade their ticket to include access to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park, a tropical oasis that offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation.

With more than 60 exhilarating rides and attractions across the award-winning theme parks, plus the upcoming summer debut of the all-new Minion Land and Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast – an interactive blaster game experience where guests put their villainous skills to the test – this is the perfect offer for guests to explore all that Universal Orlando Resort has to offer. Guests can also use this incredible offer to enjoy seasonal festivities across the destination that are included with theme park admission, including Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval – which runs daily February 4 through April 16, 2023 at Universal Studios Florida and features mouthwatering cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Brazil to Belgium and beyond, a spectacular parade filled with vibrant floats where partygoers can catch beads by the handful, and live concerts by top names in music on select nights.

Exclusive U.S. and Canada Resident Offer

