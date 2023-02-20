Six Flags Over Texas hosts Spring Break job fair

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, is seeking to hire 500 seasonal employees for Spring Break. The Six Flags Over Texas Spring Break Job Fair takes place at the park on Saturday, February 25, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“We are proud to provide hundreds of jobs for our community,” said Ronald Walker, Six Flags Over Texas Director of Human Resources. “Working at Six Flags Over Texas gives first-time employees priceless skills and experience to help them advance their career paths,” added Walker.

There are a variety of job opportunities available for those interested in learning more about the theme park and hospitality industry:

Food Services;

Ride Operations;

Park Attendants;

And more.

Qualified candidates should be enthusiastic and friendly, and have the ability to provide excellent service to park guests. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit www.sixflagsjobs.com to complete an online application prior to attending the Spring Break Job Fair. Seasonal wages vary by position based on experience and qualifications; starting pay rates can be up to $14.00 per hour.

A seasonal job at Six Flags Over Texas is perfect for a variety of candidates, including high school and college students, retirees, or someone seeking a second income. Flexible hours are available for all employees. All Six Flags team members receive free tickets and in-park discounts.

Six Flags Over Texas employed 1,500 seasonal employees during the 2022 season. Interviews for this year’s job fair will be held onsite at the park on February 25, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Please visit SixFlags.com for more information. Spring Break begins Saturday, March 11, 2023.