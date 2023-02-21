Fairytale Farm announces magical new outdoor play area for 2023

Fairytale Farm has announced that it will be opening a major new outdoor themed play area this summer, its biggest ever investment since the Chipping Norton visitor attraction opened in 2013.

Owner Nick Laister says: “We are very excited to announce this immersive new area of Fairytale Farm. It has been in the planning stages for a number of years, and planning permission was received towards the end of last year. Once open, our visitors will be able to enter the whimsical world of Fairy Dell, where they will be the size of fairies. This will be a brand new, bespoke outdoor play area, designed for all ages and abilities. It will open in time for the 2023 summer holidays.”

The play area will feature giant mushrooms, raised walkways and bridges, crawl tunnel, clamber net, climbing wall and slides.

Nick adds: “You won’t see this play area anywhere else in the world. It has been designed by Cap.Co, a leading designer of attractions and play spaces, to also provide a series of sensory features throughout and most of the new land will be wheelchair accessible. It really will be the most magical play area ever!”

Visitors to Fairytale Farm over the coming weeks and months will be able to see the new land take shape.

Nick concludes: “This is one of several new features for 2023. As well as Fairy Dell, you can explore our new Willow Tunnel in Wilderness Walk and see new Dinosaurs in Dino Valley. We also have a new covered picnic area in our Huff & Puff Playground, and even our toilets have had a complete rebuild for 2023. Keep an eye on our website for more information on our new developments. We can’t wait for you to see them.”