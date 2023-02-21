Universal Orlando Resort surprised travelers with a pop-up Mardi Gras celebration at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO — Earlier this month, Universal Orlando Resort took its biggest party, Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, to unexpecting guests at the Orlando International Airport (MCO). Inside the new Terminal C, Mardi Gras performers, stilt walkers and a five-piece brass band greeted guests as they arrived in Orlando, Florida. The pop-up celebration provided travelers a taste of how they can let the good times roll at Universal Orlando with music and dancing, photo opportunities, Mardi Gras beads and more.

Orlando International Airport welcomes over 47 million passengers annually and is located a quick 10 miles from Universal Orlando Resort, where guests can party beyond the bayou during Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, now through April 16. The fan-favorite event at Universal Studios Florida features a dazzling parade, mouthwatering cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations and star-studded live concerts on select nights.