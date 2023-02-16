Concert lineups set for Dollywood’s I Will Always Love You Celebration

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood celebrates Dolly’s iconic status as a songwriter during the I Will Always Love You Celebration March 11-April 8. This festive event kicks off the 2023 operating season by observing the 50th anniversary of Dolly’s writing of her monumental hit, “I Will Always Love You.”

“I Will Always Love You” tells a powerful story and demonstrates the impact a song can have on the world. To celebrate the power of songwriting and storytelling, guests can enjoy a special lineup of performances each Saturday throughout the I Will Always Love You Celebration in DP’s Celebrity Theater. The Celebrity Concert Series includes Natalie Grant (March 11); Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder (March 18); Jo Dee Messina (March 25); Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers (April 1); and Lauren Alaina (April 8). All concerts are included with park admission.

Guests also have the opportunity to hear from the people behind some of music’s biggest songs during the Showstreet Songwriting Showcase. Songwriters include Dana Black, who wrote George Strait’s “Check Yes or No” and “Write this Down”; Billy Montana, who wrote Sara Evans’ “Suds in the Bucket”; Steve Dean, who wrote “Walk On” for Reba McEntire, and many more. Each showcase features multiple songwriters and will have multiple shows each day during the event.

Throughout Showstreet and Rivertown, dazzling décor will delight guests as they make their way through the themed areas. On Showstreet, a glittering display of pink sequins shimmers above guests to create a sparkling experience. Other bedazzlingInstagrammable moments and celebration-themed merchandise can be found to capture the day. Dollywood’s culinary team is creating deliciously decadent treats for guests to enjoy during this special celebration.

The I Will Always Love You Celebration is unique to the 2023 season, so Dollywood fans should make their plans to visit this one-time only event. For more information, please visit dollywood.com.