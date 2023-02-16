Dutch Wonderland announces 60th Birthday Celebration with new ride, Easter season event and more

LANCASTER, Pa. — Get ready to party, Dutch Wonderland style! The Kingdom for Kids, which opened in 1963, today announced its 60th Birthday season will bring the largest capital investment in years with the debut of a new ride, new Easter event, new in-park entertainment and expanded food and shopping offerings.

The celebration begins on April 1, the park’s earliest opening date in decades. Dutch Wonderland’s Eggcellent Easter Celebration will feature larger-than-life Easter eggs, dozens of photo opportunities and thousands of blooming spring flowers throughout the park. A brand new character also joins Duke the Dragon and the rest of Dutch Wonderland’s royal crew for Easter. Tuft, Dutch Wonderland’s very own Easter bunny, will meet and greet with guests throughout the Eggcellent Easter Celebration for one-of-a-kind family photo opportunities. This new seasonal event will operate every Saturday and Sunday in April.

Also debuting this spring, Topsy Turvy Tea Party will join Dutch Wonderland’s ride lineup to put a royal spin on a theme park classic. Spin fast, spin slow, or just sit back and relax – guests can decide how to ride. It’s all lights, colors, smiles and laughs as guests circle the giant teapot and watch the reigning World’s Best Family Park pass by. This spinning teacup attraction will open between Sky Fighter and the entrance to Duke’s Lagoon water play area.

Also premiering in 2023, new characters call Dutch Wonderland home in original shows for guests of all ages to enjoy. Join Brady, Gladwin, Pamela, Sofia and Sterling as they work together to create a spectacle to remember in the all-new Talent Show Turmoil. This crew will also debut new original shows for the Summer season and Happy Hauntings with more details to come later this year.

Paired with a new funnel cake stand to open this summer, enhancements to retail offerings, and even more surprises to come in the weeks leading up to park opening, Dutch Wonderland’s 60th season is sure to be the best one yet!

“As we celebrate 60 years of family memories, we’re heading into the most exciting phase in our history,” said James Paulding, Dutch Wonderland General Manager. “Our new ride, Easter event, shows, and enhanced retail and food locations will help us elevate family bonding opportunities through magical experiences that put kids at the center of it all.”

As it seeks to provide stellar guest experiences during this momentous year, Dutch Wonderland also recently announced increased team pay rates up to $15 per hour. The park is seeking 800 team members across all functions including ride operations, food & beverage, retail and park services. Dutch Wonderland hires team members as young as 14 years of age at the time of application.

With all this fun in store for 2023, the best way to experience Dutch Wonderland’s 60th Birthday is with a Season Pass. Beginning today, guests can save $30 on 2023 Silver and Gold Season Passes, both of which include entry to Eggcellent Easter Celebration as well as the full summer season.