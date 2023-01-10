Triotech appoints new Business Development Director For Special Venues

Yannick Gemme, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for Triotech, is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Franck Baril as Director, Special Venues.

In his new role Mr. Baril will be dedicated to the edutainment projects for the Museums, Zoos, Aquariums and Tourist Attractions in Europe. His appointment is effective immediately.

“Triotech has already many references in this segment, and we are looking forward to have Franck focusing on these custom projects. With his experience in business development and his arts background, he will be instrumental to strengthen our position in Europe,” said Yannick Gemme.

Franck Baril joined Triotech’s European Division CL Corporation in 2019 and has a strong track record in business development.

“I’m very pleased to accept this nomination. Triotech has developed a sterling reputation for the high quality of its customized attractions and the ability to create exciting ‘edutainment’ experiences for museums, aquariums, and tourist attractions. I look forward to expanding this market” commented Franck Baril.

Franck will be present at Museum Connections Expo in Paris on January 17th and 18th at Triotech’s Booth H35. He will also present during the Innovation Duos the Stand-Up Theater solution installed at La Cité de la Voile Eric Tabarly in Lorient, France.