Final piece of track installed at Dollywood’s Big Bear Mountain

Dollywood’s newest roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, continues toward its “BIG” opening this spring, as the last piece of track was put into place on Tuesday afternoon. At 3,990 ft., the roller coaster will become the longest at the park. It also will be the first ride at Dollywood to feature on-board audio.

Big Bear Mountain’s massive structure hugs six acres of undulating topography which runs along the border of Wildwood Grove, with riders racing through the wilderness before soaring high above the forest on the search for the legendary bear. Featuring a top speed of 48 mph, Big Bear Mountain takes guests through three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall.