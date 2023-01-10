Record attendance ushers in 2023 AIMS Safety Seminar

GALVESTON, Texas — Attendees at the 2023 AIMS Safety Seminar in Galveston, Texas woke up to a Gulf coast sun filled blue sky Monday morning as the amusement industry’s first safety seminar officially kicked off in Galveston.

AIMS International, the first of four major industry safety seminars during the next 60 days, kicked off with a moving keynote safety presentation by Erik H. Beard, International Ride Training in front of a capacity filled ballroom.

Early Monday, AIMS registration a hit a record 630 attendance total, with 500 representing students and 130 from the instructor side. Total attendance is estimated to top 650 when all registrations are counted. The record-setting 630 number is up more than 100 attendees from the 2022 AIMS Seminar, which was also a new AIMS attendance record.

AIMS continues safety classes all week at the Galveston Convention Center. On Wednesday evening all attendees will enjoy a night out at Galveston Pleasure Pier with food, rides and more.

AIMS also set a new record with 48 sponsorships, of which 37 are in attendance in the vendor table area of the convention center.

—Gary Slade