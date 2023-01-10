Experience High Adventure at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is giving guests the chance to experience some of the UK’s tallest rollercoasters like never before. High Adventure Experiences take participants on guided tour of some of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s tallest rollercoasters, covering many ups and downs and exploring parts of the ride that most visitors will have never been before.

High Adventure Experiences is the collective name for three separate thrilling experiences – Walk The Big One, Walk The Woodie and Walk The Big One XL.

Walk The Big One offers guests the chance to walk 235ft to the top of the UK’s tallest rollercoaster and enjoy the breath taking views.

Guests can walk to the top of one of Europe’s tallest rollercoasters and take in the stunning views of the 42-acre amusement park and beyond. From September the views are extra special as they also take in Blackpool’s famous illuminations.

With Walk The Big One XL, as well as climbing the 420 steps to the top of The Big One, participants will also get the chance to explore the ride’s maintenance area and get a better insight into how it works. They will also have the chance to climb up two exciting new points on the ride where they will experience unique views of the ride, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, and the stunning seafront.

Walk The Woodie 100 is an exhilarating experience where guests have the chance to walk up the lift hill of the park’s oldest rollercoaster, The Big Dipper. As well as experiencing amazing views, participants can find out more about the ride’s history. This experience is particularly special as the ride celebrates its centenary in August 2023.

Each High Adventure Experience is run by members of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s ride operations team who will guide guests through the experience, share fascinating facts and stories about the rides, and also share a few interesting tales about their time working at the famous amusement park.

Speaking about High Adventure Experiences, Andy Hygate, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Director of Operations comments, “The original Walk The Big One and Walk The Woodie event were hugely successful so we developed a new experience, Walk The Big One XL, to build on these and offer something completely new.

“Walk The Big One XL takes our guests to parts of the ride they will never have been to before, and experience unique views of the ride and surrounding areas. Having tried the walk myself, I can definitely say that it’s something that all fans of Blackpool Pleasure Beach will love to take part in.”

Walk the Big One dates – Saturday 25th and Friday 31st March, Thursday 20th April, Friday 5th Saturday 13th and Saturday 20th May, Friday 2ndSaturday 10th Friday 23rd and Friday 30th June, Friday 15th Friday 22ndand Friday 29th September.

Walk the Woodie 100 dates – Friday 21st and Friday 28th April, Thursday 5th and Friday 12th May, Thursday 1st, Friday 16th and Saturday 24th June and Friday 7th July. Walk The Big One XL dates are Saturday 29th April, Friday 26th May, Friday 21st July and Sunday 10th September.