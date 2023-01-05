Dollywood announces auditions schedule for 2023 theme park entertainment offerings

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood is gearing up for the upcoming season — which begins on Saturday, March 11 — by casting entertainers ready to find their place in the spotlight.

Auditions take place at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22, as well as at the Chapman Cultural Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Saturday, Jan. 28. Call backs will occur on the same day as the audition. Interested individuals should visit dollywood.com/jobs/auditions/schedule to register for the audition they choose to attend. The Dollywood entertainment team will respond with a confirmation email which includes an audition time slot for the selected audition date.

Members of Dollywood’s entertainment team are looking to cast singers, dancers who sing, improvisational actors, costumed characters and musicians who sing. Performers must be at least 18 years old. Available roles for the 2023 season include full-time positions, as well as seasonal — summer and Christmas — opportunities.

Singers, improvisational actors and costumed characters should prepare a verse and chorus of two songs in their preferred style, and should bring clearly marked sheet music in the correct key. For improvisational actors and costumed characters, one selection should be comedic in nature. A piano accompanist will be provided, or auditionees may accompany themselves on guitar or any other hand-held instrument. All auditionees should bring a resume and headshot. Some auditionees may be called back for an additional movement or vocal audition.

Additional details and audition requirements can be found at Dollywood.com/jobs/auditions. Any additional questions may be directed to auditions@dollywood.com.