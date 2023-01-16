Latest signed agreement bounces Altitude Park into Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. — Altitude Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment concepts, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to leap into Lake Havasu as the go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Bill and Liz Renfro will introduce the energetic brand to Mojave County.

“We’ve been intrigued by Altitude ever since we started bringing my daughter to the brand’s parks on an occasional basis,” said Bill Renfro. “After months of research, we’re looking forward to building a family business with a concept that emphasizes celebrating life’s most precious moments by promoting active family fun and free play in the Lake Havasu community.”

Prior to franchising with Altitude Park, Bill Renfro worked across a variety of industries from mechanical engineering to crab fishing as the captain of his very own crab boat at the early age of 25. After semi-retiring at 45, he began developing homes and looking for a franchise opportunity that would bring a much-needed indoor entertainment option to the Lake Havasu community.

“We’re thrilled to bring aboard an individual who embraces fun, happiness and freedom like Bill and Liz,” said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Altitude Park. “They are the ideal franchisees to bring Altitude Park’s proven business model to Lake Havasu City and establish a home for gravity-defying joy, exhilaration, social growth and wellness in Mojave County.”

Altitude Park is targeting markets throughout the country to further increase the brand’s national footprint, with specific priority for new locations in Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Missouri and more. The company provides top-notch support to franchisees through aiding in real estate site selection, construction support, design models, financing options and much more. The ideal buildout for a park is 25,000 square feet, but can range between 20,000-30,000 square feet.

Interested owners looking to invest between $1,620,500 and $2,611,500 in growing a premier concept are encouraged to inquire. Ideal franchise owners should be individuals or teams desiring to have a positive impact on their community, as well as experienced business leaders that love kids and want to promote active family fun. Altitude Park is also a member of the VetFran program, which allows military veterans to receive 50% off of their franchise fee.