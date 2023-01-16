Buzz Social marks its first anniversary with a new 50-game arcade powered by Intercard

ST. LOUIS — Popular FEC Buzz Social in Green Bay, Wisconsin is all about bringing community together in a fun, energetic, and artistic environment while providing exceptional customer service to all guests. The year-old center features 48 lanes of bowling, a restaurant and sports bar and plenty of event space.

In December 2022 Buzz Social celebrated its first anniversary by launching an arcade with 50 new games and a redemption center. The owners chose Intercard cashless technology for its capability to manage all aspects of the comprehensive arcade.