SafeConnect Conference: February 6-10, 2023

In partnership with AIMS International, the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is hosting the second annual SafeConnect: Western Canada’s Amusement Industry Safety Conference at the PNE.

Held on the Pacific National Exhibition Grounds (home to Playland), SafeConnect is a safety training event that embraces industry-leading certification in an expansive and inclusive face-to-face environment. Attendees will learn from world-class speakers, veteran trainers, and the industry’s top professionals sharing their expertise. Industry partners are welcomed to share safety initiatives and messaging for the Pacific Northwest audience.

SafeConnect offers the AIMS certification program, connecting attendees from across North America through an onsite training seminar, culminating with the offering of AIMS certification exams for Maintenance Technician, Ride Inspector and Operations Technician.

Registration is now open! Check out our website at safeconnectconference.ca